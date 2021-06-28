Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara They met on the set of Spike Jonze’s ‘Her’ in 2013, and the spark between them immediately emerged. In 2017 they met again on the set of ‘Magdalena’, a Garth Davis film in which he played Jesus Christ and she the title character. Their romantic relationship began at that moment. In 2018, they premiered together the drama ‘Don’t worry, you won’t get far on foot’, by Gus Van Sant. In 2019, after months of making headlines in gossip magazines, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara got engaged after three years of relationship, and although their engagement has still not materialized today, in September 2020, the couple announced that their first child had been born : River, named after the actor’s late brother.

‘Polaris’, of which no further details have been revealed, will be

their fourth film together.

The Scottish

Lynne ramsay (‘We have to talk about Kevin’) had already directed Phoenix in 2017 in the film ‘Actually, you were never here’, a film that reformulated the traditional codes of the urban thriller, in which Phoenix won the award for best actor in the Cannes Festival. Ramsay was so satisfied with that experience that, as soon as possible, she has tried to repeat working with the actor: «We had very little time to prepare and I witnessed how, in a few weeks, he gained an enormous amount of weight, which he then had to lose rapidly. for his next movie. He would arrive very early on the set and force you to question every line of the script that sounded commonplace. He’s crazy, but he’s the best actor I’ve ever met. Everything he does on the set has a reason ”, said the director speaking of Joaquin Phoenix. «It is much more difficult when you come up with an original idea like this, but it is impossible not to get excited when you are preparing a movie with Joaquin. There is no actor like him. It reminds me of these actors from the seventies like Gene Hackman or Dustin Hoffman.

Ramsay is currently developing two more projects: ‘Stone Mattress’, the adaptation of a short story by Margaret Atwood, the author ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, and ‘The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon’, which will be a film version from the famous bestseller by Stephen King: “It is the story of a girl lost in a forest that could be described as a survival story”, reveals Ramsay.

Joaquim Phoenix’s schedule is quite full of projects: ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ by Ari Aster or ‘Kitbag’ by Ridley Scott. For her part, Mara will be in ‘Women Talking’, by Sarah Polley, whose pre-production is already underway, and has finished filming, under the command of Guillermo del Toro, of ‘Nightmare Alley’ (‘The alley of lost souls’ ), a remake of the 1947 film directed by Edmund Goulding, opposite Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe, which will be released in December.