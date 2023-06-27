Different, very different. Something never seen before. This is Lynk & Co which in the ultra-consolidated world of cars has managed to offer something never seen before. In other words, aiming not to be a classic automotive brand, starting precisely with its offer which is based on a monthly subscription (550 euros per month) which allows members to have the 01 hybrid SUV at their disposal and to access many services, including insurance, maintenance and road tax are included in the monthly fee. The 01, the key model, can then also be shared with other users, allowing members to reduce the monthly fee and making it possible for more people to access the flexible mobility formula.

The success

And the thing works: 2022 was a year of triple-digit percentage growth for Lynk & Co, which recorded a large influx of new subscribers and growth that led to an increase of about 200% in registered users. In fact, it has gone from a total of 60,000 to over 170,000 members in seven markets such as Holland, Sweden, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Belgium. “2022 – commented Alain Visser, CEO of Lynk & Co – showed how powerful Lynk & Co’s message is, a force to be reckoned with. With our all-inclusive subscription we hope to show not only our members the radical simplicity of our idea, bringing sustainable and flexible solutions to the automotive industry. We are taking big steps and in the right direction.” Not only that: in 2022 not only did the number of Lynk & Co shareholders grow, but also the workforce which more than doubled with 340 new hires. And to date, the total number of employees has reached almost 800, made up of 45% by women.

A very young brand

We are talking about a very young brand because the first model announced by Lynk & Co was the Lynk & Co 01 crossover, presented for the first time at the 2017 Shanghai motor show. Production of the 01 started first in China in 2017, on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform developed by Volvo. The second model, the Lynk & Co 03 sedan, was shown for the first time at an event in Shanghai. The third model, also based on the platform shared with the Volvo XC40, is the Lynk & Co 02. In January 2019, the plug-in hybrid version of the 01, called PHEV, was presented. The current workhorse of the Chinese brand which is part of the giant Geely Holding Group, one of the largest Chinese carmakers, which recently bought a 7.6% stake in the British luxury brand Aston Martin Lagonda, and which also owns brands such as Geely Auto, Lynk & Co., Geometry, Volvo Polestar, Lotus and 9.7% of Daimler AG, parent company of Mercedes.

The strange name

The genesis of the name is almost incredible: they looked for a brand that didn’t “sound” like a car. They wanted something transgressive. And to the word Lynk they added the “&”, because it is in many fashion brands, such as Tiffany & Co and Abercrombie & Fitch. The choice – without testing possible customers or market research – then fell on Lynk & Co and we started from there. They now plan to open their first showroom in France by early 2024 and expand further into Europe, i.e. Norway, Austria, Switzerland and including Great Britain. We are talking about “things” that the company calls “clubs”, which look like bars or lifestyle shops: there isn’t even a car inside, and which are already present in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Spain and Italy.

The Hubs, what a charm

And they are not details: the clubs are light years away from the classic dealerships: they are meeting spaces to offer ‘sharing’ four-wheelers, with a whole series of accessories and a future of events held right in the halls. In Milan, for example, the club opened after the one inaugurated in Rome and in other European cities, follows a precise strategy. The choice of Corso Venezia 6, one of the most elegant streets in the fashion district and a few steps from Piazza San Babila, is in fact linked to Lynk & Co’s goal of better integrating into the city of design and fashion. The interior of the club was created by an interior designer who set up the lights, furniture and the walls themselves to welcome people with the international style of Lynk & Co.

And it is within these walls that an enormous amount of work on mobility takes place. Like, for example, the research conducted by Lynk & Co precisely on the mobility of the future imagined by those who live in cities.

Through the data collected in the Cities Reimagined by Lynk & Co report, the brand has set itself the goal of understanding how citizens from all over Europe experience their cities today, but above all how they would like to shape them for the future. Different opinions have emerged from here. New international research reveals the desire of European citizens to use vehicles more efficiently, freeing up urban space and making it greener. Precisely in the face of the data of car use for only 4% of the time, Lynk & Co wants to challenge the entire sector to adopt a new and disruptive approach to mobility.

“Our cities – commented Alain Visser, CEO of Lynk & Co – have great untapped potential, also caused by the time spent in car parks which today is equal to 96% of the time. However, the results of the poll excited and motivated me, as European citizens seem to agree with our vision of more accessible, open and green spaces. The time has come to reclaim our human space”.

Research

The research took into consideration over 8,000 respondents from eight different European capitals such as London, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Madrid, Amsterdam, Stockholm and Brussels, all sharing a similar approach to car sharing. Among those aged between 25 and 34, 66% consider themselves positive towards car sharing. On the contrary, only 35% of respondents aged between 55 and 65 think the same way.

In short, here the aim is not only to sell cars but to profoundly innovate the sector. This is why the Chinese automotive group opened a style center in the Torre Diamante di Porta Nuova in Milan last January. Named ‘Geely Innovation Design Center Italia’ (Gidci), it will have the task of being “a key force for the definition of international strategies and the development of products for new markets”, as they say. In short, a design center that will work on research and development programs for concept cars and production vehicles and act as a think tank for all the group’s creatives”. All without ever forgetting the electric vision: as was revealed in the company’s financial report for the first half of 2022. Lynk & Co aims to make 50 percent of its overall sales with electric vehicles by 2023.

The product

In the meantime, all eyes are on the now famous 01, “the one with the half-blue circles”. A 4.5-metre-long SUV with a nice trunk (397/1213 litres) and a very modern design, characterized by the headlights that appear to rest on the bonnet. For the rest, being strongly related to Volvo, the car is very modern, safe, and sports the mechanics most desired by today’s motorists: small engine (a 3-cylinder petrol 1500) combined with a powerful plug-rechargeable hybrid module, for finally arrive at the impressive overall power of 261 horsepower and outstanding performance, all with very low consumption, especially if the hybrid module is continuously recharged. The “full optional” policy is taken to extremes here: the customer can only choose the color blue or black and this means that he is condemned to have 20″ rims that reduce comfort on potholes, while the rest is all in the norm. Well, what is surprising is precisely the very high level of the 01. To the point that it decisively relegates the fact that Chinese cars are made with feet to commonplace. Standard are the most advanced ADAS safety systems and a very sophisticated multimedia system that work very well, with a responsiveness and ease of use often rare on other cars. The materials used for the interior are also exceptional. Fine and well put together. In short, a test of total maturity: from the product to the sales strategy, from the customer approach to the analyzes on the mobility of the future, Lynk & Co amazes. And it’s really hard to believe that the brand was only born in 2017. Chinese miracles.