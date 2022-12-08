It is important for car brands to be loved by a large part of society. That is why manufacturers are shouting from the rooftops how environmentally conscious and sustainable they are or want to be in 2030. All nonsense, according to the Belgian Alain Visser. He is the boss of Lynk & Co and according to him there is not one car company that is really sustainable.

‘Sustainability is a buzzword. No car brand is sustainable. The cars they make can make a difference to the environment, yes, but more than 95 percent of the time [die auto’s] nothing to do, and that’s not right’, says Visser carsales. “From an environmental point of view, they are hypocrites.”

Visser also thinks his car brand can do more: ‘Am I saying that we are the most sustainable car manufacturer? No, I’m not saying that, because that would be an exaggeration, but we do have that ambition.’

The solution and ‘marketing blah-blah’

According to Visser, it is not about the emissions of the cars themselves. ‘New cars are cleaner on the road than other cars, but large amounts of CO2 are released during production. The only way to offset that CO2 is to drive them more so that the benefits on the road come into play, but that is not happening. That only happens when you share cars with more than one user,” he says.

Visser sees that car brands are not very keen on this, except when it comes to short subscriptions. ‘No one is following us. Everyone is talking about subscriptions now, but that’s marketing blah-blah, because it’s short-term leasing, not a subscription.’ He also calls on car manufacturers to really work on sustainability. ‘If a company doesn’t have a sustainability strategy, it doesn’t deserve customers and employees.’