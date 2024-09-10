Lynk & Co.of the group Geelypresented the restyling of the Plug-in Hybrid SUV 01launched in 2021. Aesthetic changes are minimal, with the main focus on powertrain optimizations, which now delivers 206 kW (276 hp) compared to the 192 kW (261 hp) of the previous model. The vehicle is available with an original powertrain formula subscriptionin addition to the usual sales options.

The Lynk & Co 01 (2024) measures 4.54 meters in length, 1.85 meters in width and 1.69 meters in height, with a 466/1,213-litre boot. Visual changes include details such as a gloss black front grille, newly designed alloy wheels and LED rear lights.

Lynk & Co’s new bumper grille

The new restyling version also introduces three new body colours: Crystal White, Sparkling Black And Mineral Green Metallicexpanding the range of available colors compared to the previous black and blue.

The interior of the Lynk & Co 01

The new features in the interior of the Lynk & Co 01 mainly concern the infotainment display, which has been expanded to 15.4 inches compared to the previous 12.3 inches. This update includes the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chipsetwhich significantly improves response times to user input.

The cockpit of the Lynk & Co

The restyling also introduces new physical controls on the steering wheel, designed to reduce distractions while driving.

Lynk & Co 01 plug-in hybrid engine

The main novelty of the Lynk & Co 01 (2024) is the enhancement of the plug-in hybrid system, which now offers 276 HP and 535 Nm of torque, compared to the previous 261 hp and 425 Nm. This improves acceleration and agility, while maintaining a focus on efficiency. Consumption drops to 0.9 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of 20 g/km, compared to the previous 1.2 l/100 km and 27 g/km. In addition, the electric range increases from 69 to 75 km.

Price, how much does the Lynk & Co 01 SUV cost

The prices of the Lynk & Co 01 MY24 have not yet been made official, but we can assume a cost higher than 45,000 euros. Lynk & Co has adopted a usage model based on a monthly subscription (649 euros per month), rather than on the traditional purchase of the vehicle.

