Former Deputy of Mike Lynch, British Entrepreneur Missing with Daughter After His Sailing Ship Wreck, Dies

A tragedy within a tragedy. It almost seems like a curse the one that hit Mike Lynch and the people who know him. The British entrepreneur is currently missing ifollowing the sinking of the sailing vessel Bayesian owned by his company. A tornado sank during the night between August 18 and 19 in Porticello, along the coast of Palermo. He and his daughter have not yet been found. But that’s not all. Today, Tuesday August 20, the news was released that theLynch’s former deputy, Stephen Chamberlaindied last Saturday following injuries sustained in a road accident. He was racing in the English county of Cambridgeshire when a hit-and-run driver hit himcausing injuries so serious that they caused his death. It happened two days before the shipwreck in which Lynch and his family were involved.

Who was Stephen Chamberlain?

Stephen Chamberlain was the former vice president of finance of Autonomy company founded by Mike Lynch. Together with the Tycoon he had been defendant in a fraud trial lasted 10 years in the United States. They were accused of having artificially inflated Autonomy’s accounts with the aim of pushing the American giant Hewlett-Packard to acquire it in 2011 for $11.1 billion. In any case, both Chamberlain and Lynch had been acquittedthen found not guilty on all 15 charges last June.

After leaving Autonomy in 2012, Chamberlain had worked as COO for cybersecurity firm Darktrace and had volunteered as the finance director for the football team League OneCambridge United. The news of Chamberlain’s death was given by his lawyer who described him as “a brave manwith unparalleled integrity and we miss him deeply. He fought successfully to clear his good name, which lives on through his wonderful family,”