Bogotá, Colombia.- A driver dies lynched by a group of indigenous, after he ran over a pregnant woman and her daughter, who died at the scene in the vicinity of La Florida park, west of Bogotá in Colombia.

The serious accident occurred last Tuesday, January 25, around 9:15 p.m. when Erminda Sintua Tunay, 38, and Sara Camila García Tunay, a year and a half, members of the embera community were run over by a garbage truck when they crossed a road corridor a few meters from the settlement where they lived.

According to some members of the community, it is necessary to travel to distant places to work or get food, so the pregnant woman was returning from work while carrying her young daughter on her back heading home.

After what happened, a group of indigenous members of the same community of Erminda Sintua and Sara Camila, attacked the operator of the garbage collection truck of the Ecosiecha company on the Funza-Siberia road, beginning the lynching.

The driver was identified as Hildebrando Rivera García, 60 years old, who before being attacked managed to communicate with the manager of Ecosiecha to report what had happened, although in the face of the attack by the indigenous group the call was abruptly hung up and forced him to get off. vehicle.

After several attempts by the boss to call him back, he recounted that they responded “don’t call this hp, we are going to kill him.”

Rivera Gantiva had just left a shipment of garbage collected in the municipality of Guasca, Cundinamarca, however, after the accident and the attack, the man was transported to the Simón Bolívar hospital by an ambulance, where he was diagnosed with severe head trauma, injuries to chest, abdomen and limbs, however died due to cardiorespiratory arrest due to the severity of his injuries.

After the lynching, the indigenous community began a roadblock to protest the death of the pregnant mother and daughter.