EAn angry crowd has killed more than 10 suspected gang members in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. The police stopped a minibus with armed men in the Canapé Vert district on Monday and confiscated weapons, cartridges and mobile phones, as announced on Facebook. Then passers-by lynched more than ten people from the bus, the police wrote.

Haitian media reported that the bodies of about 14 people killed were burned. The residents were therefore under great tension because of the gang violence in the city. According to videos on social networks, the victims arrested by the police were at least partially burned alive. Some were doused with petrol, others had a car tire filled with petrol put on them, which was then set on fire.

This was preceded by a night-time shooting in Canape-Vert in the metropolitan area of ​​the capital Port-au-Prince, which forced hundreds of families to flee. The arrested gang members are said to have transported ammunition. “Light them up” and “We’ll kill them” are said to have been shouted by the people when they saw the arrested people being transported on a bus.

At least 670 dead since October

For years, Haiti has suffered violence from gangs, some of whom have political ties and control much of the capital, according to the UN. The interim government, which has been in power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, asked for help from an armed international force around six months ago, which has not yet come.

According to a UN report on Sunday, nearly 70 people were killed in gang fighting in the Cité Soleil district between April 14 and 19 alone. The violence also restricts the movement of people and the movement of goods. Many schools and health facilities have been closed.

Haiti is the poorest country on the American continent. The Caribbean nation is experiencing a hunger crisis that, according to the UN World Food Program in March, has reached a critical point. There is also a cholera outbreak that has killed at least 670 people since October, according to the latest figures from the Haitian Ministry of Health.