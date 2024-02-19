Lyn May recently fired Sasha Montenegroone of her closest friends, who died on February 14 at the age of 78, a moment that the Mexican star took advantage of to share a unpublished photography at his side during his younger years and tell some anecdotes of their friendship.

The Mexican star remembered her experiences with Sasha, discovering a photograph that ended up making everyone fall in love with it, as it is from many years ago, when they were both in their twenties and looking more beautiful than ever.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Full of youthbeauty and talent, the photography steals everyone's attention by showing what Lyn May and Sasha Montenegro looked like years ago, which made many understand why at the time they were named the most beautiful women in Mexico.

PHOTO of young Lyn May and Sasha Montenegro

Lyn May reveals unpublished photo with Sasha Montenegro when they were young and paralyzed the tragedy with their beauty

In those years, as Lyn May recalled, they forged a great friendship after meeting each other working in the cinema. There were no competitions, much less envy, just great unconditional support, so much so that the Mexican took the Italian to the theater because of her potential, which is how she ended up making her debut as a star.

In the same way, Lyn says that their daughters always played while they rehearsed to offer impact presentations and performances; choreographies, staging or movie scenes, they always worked together and from there a beautiful friendship was born.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp