“Two new indications mean that BeiGene has the possibility of being able to reach patients with certainly very important pathologies with a drug that we believe to be absolutely innovative and of value for our patients”. These are the words of Marco Sartori, General Manager of Beigene Italia, the biotechnological company which, on Thursday 30 November in Rome, organized a press conference to announce the availability in our country of zanubrutinib for Chronic Lymphatic Leukemia and Marginal Zone Lymphoma