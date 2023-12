The availability in Italy of zanubrutinib, a new generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, which has received approval from of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) for two new indications for the treatment of adult patients affected by Marginal Zone Lymphoma (LZM) who have received at least one previous therapy based on antiCD20 antibodies and of adult patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL ).