What struck Giancarlo Magalli is lymphoma, a malignant tumor of the lymphatic system that can also affect the spleen. Lymphomas are tumors caused by the uncontrolled proliferation of a particular type of white blood cell: the lymphocyte. The lymphocyte is a cell – essential for our immune system – that helps keep us safe from infectious agents. There are different types, some aggressive that require intensive chemotherapy treatments and others that you can live with instead. The number of blood cancer diagnoses is set to increase due to the general aging of the population – he explains Fabrizio Bread, Professor of Hematology and director of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant Operative Unit at the Federico II University Hospital of Naples -. Fortunately, however, life expectancies are higher today and the 35-40% of patients can aspire to recovery. In addition, rapid advances in medicine have made many of what were once considered life-threatening diseases chronic. (CONTINUED UNDER THE PHOTO)