from Cristina Marrone

Pfizer announces a Phase 3 clinical trial involving 6,000 volunteers. It is estimated that 14% of the world’s population has contracted the disease which, if left untreated, can be crippling for months

The American Pfizer and the French partner Valneva, two of the pharmaceutical companies that have produced vaccines against Covid-19, have announced the start of the last phase of the testing a Lyme disease vaccineinfection transmitted by the

ticks

and that, if not properly treated, it can become chronic and cause damage to the musculoskeletal and cardiovascular systems, the nervous system and the skin.

Three doses and a booster The two companies have announced they are recruiting 6.ooo people 5 years of age or older for the Phase III trial vaccine consisting of three doses to which a booster will be added one year later. The trial will be conducted in Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and the United States. The companies plan to submit the data for approval to regulatory agencies by 2025. Pfizer said data from its Phase 2 study showed that the Lyme disease vaccine continued to demonstrate a strong immune response among participants e acceptable safety and tolerability profiles in adults and children. See also Today's bulletin: 180,426 new cases and 308 deaths. Rate at 14.8%

How does it work The vaccine, called Vla15, composed of protein fragments of the bacterium responsible for the disease, the Borrelia burgdorferi. By blocking the OspA protein, it prevents the bacterium from leaving the tick and infecting humans. The vaccine covers the six most popular variants of this protein.

How widespread is the disease Lyme disease is diagnosed at approx 600 thousand people: 476 thousand people in the United States and 130 thousand in Europe even if the real spread of the disease is uncertain. A review published last June in the BMJ Global Journal concluded that over 14% of the world’s population has, or has had, Lyme diseaseas indicated by the presence of antibodies in the blood. According to a group of Chinese researchers, men over 50 living in rural areas are the most at risk.

As for Italy, epidemiological data are limited and refer to about a thousand cases of Lyme borreliosis that would have occurred in the period 1992-1998. The regions most affected by the disease are the Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Trentino Alto Adige (Autonomous Province of Trento), while in the central-southern regions and in the islands the reports are sporadic. More recent data estimate 500 new cases each year. See also Advanced therapies: Assobiotec and ISS together to improve development

How it manifests itself Lyme disease is one of the most serious and dangerous diseases that a tick bite can lead to. Discovered in the homonymous locality of Connecticut in 1975, caused by a spirochete, the Borrelia burgdorferi, carried by ticks. Borrelia infection most frequently begins with a redness of the skin localized in the bite area. There lesion appears about two weeks later (7 to 30 days) and slowly tends to grow progressively; for this reason call erythema migrans. In some cases the disease can begin with unusualand fatigue, muscle and joint pain, headache, difficulty concentrating, facial nerve paralysis. If not treated at this stage, the disease can progress and cause chronic serious damage to the joints, nervous system, heart and other organs.

How to cure Having contracted the infection is not the same as having developed immunity and therefore it is possible to contract the disease several times in the course of life. Lyme disease can be treated effectively by taking antibiotics in the doses, in the manner and for the times prescribed by the doctor. A correct therapy, started promptly, able to nip the infection and avoid its complications. See also Covid, Ecdc map: all of Italy and more and more of Europe in dark red

There are many famous people who have announced in the past that they have contracted Lyme disease. Bella Hadid and her mother Yolanda may have had the merit of having made the reality of this disease known to the general public. Justin Bibier in January 2020 had told via Instagram that he suffered from the disease. In Italy known the story of the presenter Victoria Cabello, who years ago lived a very debilitating period of life due to the disease: I had memory problems, I did not remember many words. And I was semi paralyzed. This created a lot of insecurities for me, she said after being completely healed. Among the stars also the cases of Richard Gere, Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, Avril Lavigne, George W. Bush, Amy Schumer, Shania Twain and Kelly Osbourne.