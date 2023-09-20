At the study in the USA on an mRNA vaccine against Lyme disease, the infection transmitted by ticks. According to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania who are developing it and have tested it for now on animal models, the product – based on the same technology as anti-Covid vaccines – can prevent the onset of Lyme disease and represent “a powerful tool to reduce the number of cases.”

The bacterium that causes Lyme disease is called Borrelia burgdorferi, it is transmitted through the bite of infected ticks and can cause fever, headache, fatigue and skin rashes. If left untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system. Although in most cases the disease resolves with a few weeks of antibiotics, some patients develop what is called post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, which can cause persistent symptoms such as severe joint pain and neurocognitive problems. Lyme vaccines exist for dogs, but not yet for humans. “Bacteria are more complex organisms than viruses and therefore it can be more difficult to develop effective vaccines to combat them,” explains microbiologist Norbert Pardi, senior author of the study published in ‘Cell’. In this case “we were able to identify a target for an mRNA vaccine that shows promise in preventing B. burgdorferi infection in animal models.”

Together with Drew Weissman, pioneer of mRNA vaccines, Pardi and colleagues identified as a target a protein called OspA, present on the surface of B. burgdorferi and conserved in multiple strains of the bacterium. In tests in animal models, after a single administration, the experimental vaccine induced “a strong antigen-specific antibody and T cell response” that could protect against Lyme. The product also elicited “a strong memory B cell response,” which could help prevent B. burgdorferi infection long after inoculation. The project is funded by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid), the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Emerging Pathogens Program and the Burroughs Wellcome Fund.