A parliamentary report, published Wednesday, March 3, draws a ” disappointing recordOf the leading Lyme disease plan. Announced in September 2016 by the then Minister of Health, Marisol Touraine, this plan aimed to improve the diagnosis and management of Lyme disease. “An adaptation“Of its content and more”meansAre requested to combat this pathology which is transmitted by tick bites. However, positive points were noted by the LR deputy of Orne, Véronique Louwagie, responsible for drafting the report, in particular “progress in surveillance“Tick populations, and”advances in general public awareness“. The report advocates “initiate a second national plan without waiting for the end of the Covid-19 crisis“. In 2019, 50,000 new cases of Lyme were identified in France. Mr. T.