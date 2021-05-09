Athletics is a global sport, from international competitions, but as a safeguard from the pandemic, the best athletes now compete more frequently in their countries. That happened at the Golden Games in Walnut (California), where most of the stars of the American track and field met … which are many. Top-notch brands and fit stars. Among them, two sprinters stood out: Noah Lyles, at 200 and Sha’Carri Richardson, at 100. Two athletes predestined to change the history of speed at the Tokyo Games, who just experienced the first ‘serious test’ of the Olympic stadium yesterday, with Gatlin dominating the 100 meters.

Noah Lyles, with a black glove representative of the movement Black Lives Matter, had sown doubts in his first career. About 100 meters in which it stayed at a discreet 10.08 almost a month ago. Its departure and start-up are not at the best moment yet and it was seen in Walnut, although it stopped the clock at a good 19.90 to start the year. Okay, but on the bend Kenny Bednarek, another American gem, I had totally taken the compensation from him. Then 23-year-old Noah had to come back. When it is launched it is unstoppable and there came 19.90 for Bednarek’s 19.98.

There was a good 100-meter run in Walnut, with Cravon Gillespie at 9.96 and Isiah Young at 9.99. Two sub-10.00 who get into the fight to win one of the three Olympic places (June 18-27, Trials in Eugene). The anecdote of the 100 of Walnut was the participation of DK Metcalf, star of the NFL, who signed a more than worthy 10.37.

A star named Sha’Carri

The domain seems clearer by Sha’Carri Richardson, a sprinter with an orthodox and impressive running. He did 10.74 in series of 100 with +1.1 wind, but more astonishing was almost his victory in the final with 10.77 and -1.2 wind. On his legs there is a frame. Richardson, 21, was a college star. This year it seems called to go one step further and be a direct rival of the Jamaican power.

In the women’s 200, Allyson Felix was second with 22.26 after Gabby Thomas (22.12). The wind (2.1) was illegal, but the important thing is that Felix he dealt side by side with his future rivals for the Trials and beat many (Prandini, Irby). That gives her confidence to reach Tokyo, where she aspires to become the athlete with the most Olympic medals in solo history.

There were many, but another more remarkable spark from Walnut was Rai Benjamin’s 47.13 over 400 hurdles, a very good record that starts his duel from a distance with Karsten Warholm, the Norwegian Viking who systematically defies the world record. His duel with Benjamin may be one of the most attractive of the season.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Test Event – AthleticsOlympics – Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Test Event – Athletics – Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan – May 9, 2021 Justin Gatlin of the US wins the men’s 100m final REUTERS / Issei Kato

ISSEI KATO (REUTERS)



Gatlin tests Tokyo Olympic stadium with victory

Yes Lyles and Richardson are the new faces of world athletics, the one who seems determined never to leave is Justin Gatlin. At 39, the American raced at the Tokyo meeting. He dominated the 100 meters with 10.24, a discreet mark, but it served him to test the track. Without Bolt on the pitch, Gatlin is the only 100-meter Olympic champion. He won gold at Athens 2004, and then his career was marred by doping scandals. A born survivor, still there.