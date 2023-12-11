Unannounced and last-minute revolution in the World Athletics Gala, the evening that was supposed to elect athletes of the year. At the 36th edition the prize is divided into three, both between women and men, with the distinction between track, jumps and throws and road racing.

And so the Oscars are awarded to Kenyan women Faith Kipyegon (three world records in the 1500, mile and 5000) and paired 1500-5000 at the World Championships in Budapest, Venezuelan style Yulimar Rojasfourth world title in the triple jump, and to the Ethiopian Tigist Assefa who scrambled the marathon world record, bringing it to a “male” 2h11'53”.

Among the men, the best on the track is the American Noah Lylesworld champion in the 100, 200 and 4×100, world leader in the three distances and unbeaten in the 200: the king of the is the Swede Armand “Mondo” Duplantissecond world title, pole record raised to 6.23 and a unique collection of 74 ascents to 6 meters or more and the one on the street is the Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum, unknown until a year ago, which in Chicago set the marathon world record close to two hours, 2h00'35”. Everyone is happy, perhaps, but the prize loses its bite.