Regional Mexican music has broken the borders that contained the genre between Mexico and the United States. The global hit lists have taken a turn, and the corridos show it. The new Mexican artists have managed to unite the urban culture that dominated the catalogs with the music with which they grew up, giving rise to a new subgenre: the corrido lying down. The alteration emerged in 2019 with the release of the album Lying downby the musician from Hermosillo Natanael Cano, who was 19 years old at the time.

Producer Jimmy Humilde, from the independent label Rancho Humilde, was the architect of the fusion between traditional Mexican music and urban style. In interview with Vice, Humble considered that young people no longer felt reflected in the classic songs of the regional, and told how he devised the origin of the new variant. “[Los mexicanos] we did not have a representative and current sound as such. That’s why I took the initiative to say ‘you know what? we occupy to make a genre’, and I combined regional Mexican music and hip hop. This is how the urban regional was born”, explained the producer. The variant was born involved in controversies due to references to violence, but at the same time it has shown a dynamic like the one that led reggaeton to its current peak. The catchy rhythms and lyrics have marked their vitality on networks such as Tiktok, the quintessential platform for generation Z. Its development has also been cradled with the growth of social media platforms. streaming and the reinvention of traditional rhythms set by new artists.

EL PAÍS makes a list of 10 of the most representative hits of the lying down corridos to understand their success:

1. ‘The Drip’ (2019)

Natanael Cano’s theme is included in Lying down (2019), the album that gives rise to the subgenre. The letter marks the influences of the contents of the trap and the urban culture that has surrounded the genre, such as drugs or the flaunting of expensive clothing and jewelry.

2. ‘I am the devil’ (2019)

Natanael Cano’s musical style arouses the curiosity of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny. In 2019, the Puerto Rican musician’s style is still fully aimed at the trap. FIt would take a year for him to focus his style on reggaeton, the genre that has led him to be the most listened to musician in the world.

3. ‘Always Pending’ (2022)

The singer Hassan Kabande, better known as Featherweight, and Luis R. Conriquez, are involved in a strong controversy when addressing the issue of violence. During the last anniversary of the Culiacán City Council, Featherweight sang the song live with an image of Joaquín El Chapo Guzman in the background. The Collective of Sinaloan Active Women denounced in networks that the act was an “apology for the crime”, and called for sanctions. Featherweight commented in later interviews that he did not know who projected the face of El Chapo’s face.

The lyrics have implicit references to the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel: JGL (the cartel leader’s initials), I wear the grips proudly. The bosses are in charge, I take care of the area, nobody interferes here. The subject gets fully into the matter that drug ballad carries as a flag

4. ‘Ch and the Pizza’ (2022)

The band Fuerza Regida joins Natanael Cano with the song Ch and the Pizza. The theme plays with the double meaning of the terms: the word “cheese”, which refers to cocaine paste; and the Ch and the Pizzaan indirect way of circumventing the name of Chapiza (the armed wing of the Sinaloa Cartel), without saying it explicitly.

5. ‘PRC’ (2023)

Natanael Cano, the father of the lying down corridos, teamed up with Featherweight. The name of the singer, born in Zapopan (Jalisco), begins to resonate. Months later, Featherweight has become one of the most listened to artists in the world. PRC They are the initials for polvo, ruedas and cristal, three colloquial ways of referring to cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine. Once again, one of the issues addressed by the trapthat of drugs.

6. ‘The fat man brings the command’ (2023)

Cristian Humberto Ávila, better known as Chino Pacas, throws The fat man brings the command with only 16 years. The song that goes unnoticed, but soon gains a presence on networks due to its lyrics and its marked and catchy guitar rhythm. In Tiktok it goes viral through one of the phrases: And my compa Mario who never leaves me. At the time of this publication, the song is at number 47 on the Global Top 50 from Spotify.

7. ‘Weekend’ (2023)

Junior H, another of the great exponents of the subgenre, publishes with Óscar Maydon Weekend, a theme that changes the content to a more festive letter. In it, the musicians continue to show the ostentation that urban genres treat.

8. ‘She dances alone’ (2023)

The song written by Pedro Tovar (singer of Eslabón Armado) stomps on the charts. Quickly, it is positioned at the top of the Spotify catalog and reaches the top of the Billboard Hot 100 —the list of the 100 most successful singles in the United States—, surpassing Bad Bunny and Miley Cyrus, two untouchables in recent years. She dances Alone makes Featherweight a phenomenon, and his name begins to occupy spaces in leading newspapers.

9. ‘Pastel Pink’ (2023)

She dances Alone propels the Featherweight career. The singer goes to Europe and records the video clip for Pastel pink in Amsterdam (capital of the Netherlands), together with Jasiel Nuñez. Again, the musicians address issues marked by drugs and drug trafficking. Pastel pink is the theme that started the Featherweight record label: Double P Records.

10. ‘The Blue’ (2023)

Featherweight and Junior H, converted into two referents of the subgenre, publish The bluea corrido in which there are references to drug trafficking, ostentation and the most testosteronic attitude: In my blood I bring the 701, mane of a lion, because I come from one. Always rigged, because we are not butts. The 701 is a common figure in the genre, and refers to the number that the magazine Forbes gave Joaquin El Chapo Guzmán on his list of the richest men in the world in 2009.

