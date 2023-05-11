Mexico.-The singers Pepe Aguilar and Ángela Aguilar, father and daughter, they would have made an unexpected decision and strong after the failure that they supposedly had in days gone by at the San Marcos Fair, little public would come to see them.

A video circulates on social networks showing the presentation of Pepe Aguilar and Ángela Aguilar at the San Marcos Fair 2023, It is also notorious that “the public is conspicuous by its absence”, and this has been discussed in various news portals and media.

Now it is revealed that Pepe and Ángela they would be contemplating venturing into the musical genre of lying down corridos, decision that both took to renew their music and thus be able to be “up to date in terms of music”.

At the San Marcos Fair, Pepe Aguilar spoke to some of the media and announced that “other collaborations are coming, we have done two or three, I love it…”, and with this he would imply the famous singer of the Mexican regional that will surprise you with new music.

When asked if Ángela Aguilar or he would experiment with lying down corridos, he answers: “This is a song business, more than artists, more than egos, it is about songs and if there is a song that is relevant to make a duet with someone, why not?

We recommend you read:

So time will tell and surely in a few weeks or months, Pepe Aguilar and Ángela Aguilar could surprise with some new music.l specifically in the lying down corridos, that have become so fashionable.