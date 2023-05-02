Monterrey.- The Mexican singer Featherweight is literally even in the tortillas because an artist captured the face of the AMG interpreter in the food, however, the exponent of lying down corridos continues to sweep, for this reason, a religious created Christian war song.

If they believed that there could not be a fusion between the Christian religion and the lying down corridos, a boy broke schemes with a video clip which immediately upon being published, went viral.

As it was disseminated by the identified user ‘@jymbaoficial’, on the TikTok digital platform, where the young man from Monterrey, Mexico, taught that Christian corridos lying down, according to his point of view, do exist.

The Mexican singer-songwriter who performs musical singles, especially Christian ones, joined the genre as the lying corridos were in trend, but upon experimenting with it, he made a mix for which he stole the attention of Internet users.

Because during the clip, Jymba sang: “With the man from above I always go to the hundred, I have always been humble, because that is how he taught me, (referring to God), always doing things with all your heart”.

While the religious spoke of the “lord”, he was seen in different locations, for which the video clip also generated a great impact among his followers.

Exponents of corridos lying down

The emergence of the corridos lying down, has monopolized the musical scene due to the new sounds in the current corridos, since by telling stories, explicit lyrics, the variant genre of the Mexican regional, has become one of the most listened to.

Given this, corridos have generated a great impact worldwide, to the point of being at number 1 on Billboard’s Global Top 200 list, since the song by Featherweight, with Eslabón Armado, ‘She dances alone’, took away the place to the theme ‘Flowers’, by Miley Cyrus.

Among its greatest exponents are:

Nathanael Cano

rigid force

Junior H.

Featherweight

Pattern Inheritance

Armed Link