Diagnosed with Covid persistent during the pandemic that five years ago began to spread, Lydia Gamón says to be “Overpass” and “Psychologically Revaked” after being hit again as a result of the Dana of October 29. He lost his house in Alfafar, his car, the walker and the wheelchair that allowed his mobility.

“The Dana has been like One more drop on a glass that already overflowed Since the beginning of my persistent covid, “he says in an interview, in which he claims the administrations that” the batteries are put “because four months after that catastrophe the victims feel” completely abandoned and forgotten. “

Lydia was diagnosed with persistent covid in November 2023, although he already began to have symptoms in March 2021, a complicated diagnosis of getting because, he says, “there is still much ignorance about the disease.” That delay caused him to develop myalgic encephalomyelitis and dysautonomytwo chronic and highly disabling ailments.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has counted Up to 200 different symptoms in the persistent covid. “I already present about 45 or 50, such as neuropathic pain, cognitive impairment, thermoregulation problems, fasciculations, myoclonia, fatigue, dyspnea, oxygen folly, loss of strength, dizziness, syncopes and pressureful, recurring fever or tachycardia, among others,” he says.

“This disease yet It has no treatment or cure. They only offer you, in the best case, palliative solutions for some of the symptoms and, in my case, not even that I have access, “Lydia laments.

Its ground floor in Alcosa Park, razed by the Dana

Lydia, the temporary of October 29 affected him fully because he lived on a ground floor on Torrent Avenue in Alcosa Park, in Alfafar, which It was seriously razed by the flood. In addition to the house, he lost the car and all his belongings, including the walker and the wheelchair with which he could move due to his mobility problems.

Since then he lives at the home of an aunt in Massanassa, a municipality also affected by the Dana, in a house located on a third floor and with the elevator still spoiled As a result of the flood, so for more than three months he has only been able to leave the house for three days and with help.

For the persistent covid “I have lost everything, I have no life, I no longer live, only survive,” he confesses to regret having had to have had to abandon your university studies of veterinary and that their parents have had to take care of their dog.

“I have no social life or the street floor unless I have any medical appointment, I can’t work, not even shower alone or go to make the purchase … It is more isolationwithin which we already suffer many patients with persistent covid, “he says.

Now, after the Dana, his life “much more has been complicated of what it was already. Mobility, lack of economic, care, housing resources … If for anyone this is a blow, for someone with a chronic and incapacitating disease we find it very difficult to gather the forces to begin again. “





“On the edge of the abyss” and without aid

Lydia acknowledges being “psychologically” for this double misfortune: “I feel overwhelmed and on the edge of the abyss“On whether he has received public aid after the storm, he says that for now he has only arrived from 6,000 euros from the Generalitat Valenciana.” Without having any income, when will I be able to start rehabilitating my house and how will I recover the little life I had? “He asks.

He appreciates the work of the volunteers for helping them “tirelessly in everything they can” and warns: “I do not want to think where and how we would be right now” without them. In his opinion, the action of the regional and state administrations in Dana management has been “nefarious”with “zero organization, zero resources, zero immediate aids, zero concern about the needs of those affected” and “zero solutions”.