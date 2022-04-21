Lydia Valentín has made history in Spanish sport. “I never wanted to be a chapter, I knew I was called to make history“, tells herself in the book that she presents today. the weight of glory It is a recapitulation of the path that the athlete has taken in weightlifting.

“I couldn’t feel more fortunate, especially after writing this book, which has allowed me to get to know myself better and come up with some reflections that I hope can serve as an inspiration to those who have decided to embark on the long path of top competition.“explains the Spanish athlete about a book in which she also discovers” the intrahistory of doping scandals, the hell of an injury whose seriousness she always kept secret and some advice to walk the path of success, “narrates the official statement.

Lydia Valentín joins the athletes who have decided to tell their professional careers through a book. In the weight of glorythe athlete tells the keys to how she has managed to succeed in a minority sport unknown to many in Spain.

Valentín has won everything in a discipline in which he has been harmed by the doping of his rivals and he has had to enjoy some of his medals afterwards.