The change in the Olympic qualification system has changed, after the IOC included a series of modifications proposed by the International Weightlifting Federation, and although the Ibero-American Championship It does not mean a new sum of points in the classification for the lifters but it can mean a possible progress to be able to change marks achieved in previous competitions in case these were lower.

For this purpose, a Spanish delegation of five athletes, led by the Olympic champion Lydia Valentín, to the event that will be held in Cali (Colombia) from tomorrow until Friday. The athlete from Ponferrada will compete in the 87 kg category and will be accompanied by the Canarian Atenery Hernández (55 kg), the Sevillian Josué Brachi (61 kg), the Canarian Acorán Hernández (67 kg) and the Galician Víctor Castro (67 kg) .

The regulations and criteria to obtain the Olympic ticket are really difficult to analyze and until mid-June the exact Spanish who will be in Tokyo will not be known. Among the most convoluted clauses, it must be taken into account that those countries with more than twenty doping cases may only bring a male and a female representative to the Games; and those with between ten and twenty cases will have the right to select two male and female lifters, while the rest of the countries can carry up to four male and female athletes.

Number of places for Tokyo by body weight category:

-7 categories by sex.

-14 places per category.

-8 places for world ranking.

-5 places for continental ranking.

-1 place for host country or Tripartite Commission.

Hours of Spanish participation in Cali:

-Josué Brachi – Cat. 61 Kg. | GROUP A | 11-05-21 | 10:00 local time, 17:00 peninsular time.

-Víctor Castro – Cat. 67 Kg. | GROUP A | 11-05-21 | 14:00 HL, 21:00 HP.

-Acorán Hernández – Cat. 67 Kg. | GROUP A | 11-05-21 | 14:00 HL, 21:00 HP.

-Atenery Hernández – Cat. 55 Kg. | GROUP A | 05-12-21 | 10:00 HL, 17:00 HP.

-Lydia Valentín – Cat. 87 Kg. | GROUP A | 05-14-21 | 13:00 HL, 20:00 HP.