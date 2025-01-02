This Thursday, Kiko Matamoros has once again demonstrated his ability to get the collaborators of Not even if we were. On this occasion, his objective was Lydia Lozanowhom he has provoked by insinuating that he was from the “ultra-right.”

The director of the space, David Valldeperas has not stayed on the sidelines and has added more fuel to the fire: “You look It is closer to the right than to progressivism.” Lozano, indignant, responded forcefully: “That is bullshit like the top of a pine tree. “It’s like saying I’m a posh for having clean hair, because I like heels.”

But the thing didn’t end here. Javier de Hoyos, joining the commotion, pointed out: “That comment is very Carmen Lomana.” To which Lydia, increasingly offended, replied: “But what are you saying? They told me in college that I was a posh. I have always liked to dress up for myself. Fix my hair and wear high heels. Now!” It’s okay to hang sambenitos on my life! I refuse. I am totally apolitical!“.

Far from calming down, Matamoros has continued with his taunts, assuring that Lydia when she was young “was right-wing” and that, furthermore, “she did not comply with the ten commandments.” To top off the task, the program added a label on the screen that said: “Lydia Lozano: ‘Now they call you posh for having clean hair’.

Upon noticing this detail, the tertullina has become angry. “Take that sign off! Take it off!” she shouted as she walked around the set, visibly upset. All this happened while viewers flooded the YouTube chat with messages like “facha”, “classist” or “posh”.

To calm down the spirits, Valldeperas has played music, encouraging the collaborator to dance her already very famous Chuminero. At first she refused, but finally she couldn’t resist and He ended up dancing with Kiko Matamoros, Javier de Hoyos and Chelo García-Cortés. In a gesture of pure black humor, they all gave each other a fascist salute while laughing out loud, parodying the situation that they themselves had created.