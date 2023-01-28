The Venezuelan writer and columnist Moisés Naím talks at the Hay Festival in Cartagena de Indias about the consequences of the war in Ukraine in the world and in particular in Latin America with the Mexican journalist Lydia Cacho; Sergio Jaramillo, former High Commissioner for Peace in Colombia; Oleksandra Matviichuck, director of the Human Rights Organization for Civil Liberties in Ukraine, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, and the authors Andrei Kurkov (Ukraine) and Juan Gabriel Vásquez (Colombia). Naím, a contributor to EL PAÍS, will delve into the lessons derived from the Russian invasion and the possible bridges that can be built from the region to support a besieged country.

