Starting this coming Monday, Telecinco kicks off its new afternoon programming. The chain premieres ‘Mía es la venganza’, a daily series that will begin at 3:45 p.m. and with which Mediaset recovers the evening fiction that it had not offered since the great success of ‘Yo soy Bea’, which ended its broadcasts in 2009 It will do so with a production that brings together all the ingredients of the most classic soap opera to hook an audience accustomed to seeing the controversies and stories of the collaborators of ‘Sálvame’ at that time. With this premiere, the channel also cuts the duration of the pink magazine to less than two weeks, on Friday June 23, so that it can lower the blind after fourteen uninterrupted years on the air.

Starring Lydia Bosch in the role of Sonia, a powerful owner of the Los Olivos sports center, ‘Mía es la venganza’ tells the story of this woman and Mario (played by José Sospedra), united by something they have in common: they both suffer the consequences of a tragic car accident that occurred twenty years ago. She lives prey to remorse, while he is full of hate and wants Sonia to pay for everything that happened. However, Mario’s studied revenge plan will run into a stumbling block that he would never have foreseen: the feelings that he is beginning to experience towards Olivia (Natalia Rodríguez), Sonia’s daughter.

With this production, Bosch also returns to Telecinco with a new bet in which, by the way, he will once again coincide with the actress Begoña Maestre, with whom he already worked on the acclaimed ‘Motivos personales’. “A daily series is the most difficult thing I’ve done in my forty-year career,” says the protagonist of ‘Mine is revenge’, who emphasizes that it is a “soap opera to use but that goes a little further.” “We have put a lot of love and heart into it,” she reveals. In addition, the Catalan interpreter wants to emphasize that evening fiction has nothing to envy to the big television productions. “Daily newspapers are no longer the little sisters of ‘prime time’ fiction,” she says.

Waiting for Ana Rosa



Mediaset’s fiction director, Arantxa Écija, celebrates that Telecinco returns to daily series, a field that they already dominate in the competition with bets such as ‘Loving is forever’ (Antena 3) or ‘La promise’ (TVE), leader of audience. «’Vengeance is mine’ is contemporary. We bet on a very strong female character (Lydia Bosch), which is a sure value », she highlights. As defined by Amalia Martínez de Velasco, from the production company Alea Media, this production created by Aurora Guerra walks between “the elitist and sports world” and the employees, where there will be no lack of passion, unspeakable secrets and mysteries. “It’s a classic and melodramatic series, but it also has modern elements at the character level, with plots that occur with diversity and nationalities,” she says.

With ‘Mía es la venganza’, Telecinco begins its renewed programming, whiter and more familiar, which wants to completely turn around the content that the channel has been broadcasting for the last fourteen years. Once ‘Sálvame’ ends, the communication group will premiere, predictably after the daily fiction, the magazine ‘Así es la vida’, presented by Sandra Barneda and produced by Cuarzo, in which there will be heart, news and interviews. Then the two contests will follow, ’25 words’ and ‘Chain reaction’, which have guaranteed deliveries for the summer. It will, of course, be a transition grill, because in September the great bet of the season will arrive: a new format that will be presented by the journalist Ana Rosa Quintana and that, in principle, will combine with the political table of her morning program.