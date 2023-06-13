two weeks before Save me Say your final goodbye on Telecinco on the 23rd of this month, the daily series revenge is mine has debuted on the air this Monday, June 12. She will be the face of Lydia Bosch (Family doctor, Personal motives) the one that will appear on the small screen to replace that of Jorge Javier Vázquez or Belén Esteban starting at 3:45 p.m. In this way, Mediaset has already cut the duration of Save me eliminating its first slot and delaying its start until 4:45 p.m. In the series, Bosch plays Sonia Hidalgo, the protagonist of this soap opera produced by Mediaset España in collaboration with Alea Media, which aims to raise the status of daily series, “many times unfairly considered the little sisters of those of prime time”, according to Bosch in the presentation of the television series on Wednesday, June 7.

More information

The plot revolves around revenge triggered by an accident that occurred 20 years ago that changed the lives of Sonia (Lydia Bosch) and Mario (played by José Sospedra). She is the powerful owner of the exclusive Los Olivos sports club, but lives prey to remorse, while Mario is full of hatred and wants Sonia to pay for what happened. Amalia Martínez, director of the producer of the series, stated that revenge is mine it picks up elements of the classic soap opera, but innovates in certain aspects: “There is melodrama, there are the passions and hatreds that usually exist in the genre, but there are also modern elements. Various nationalities and sexual orientations are represented in the characters and their plots, and contemporary ideas such as women’s empowerment are also addressed.

The cast of ‘Mine is revenge’ at the presentation of the series on June 7. Luis Miguel González

However, the true innovation of this daily series are the technical and material resources available to it. The more than 90 45-minute long episodes that have been recorded have been filmed on sets of more than 8,000 square meters, of which 3,000 are covered sets and 5,000 are outdoor sets that house a swimming pool, paddle tennis court, stables and bungalows. Bosch made a tour around the venue enthusiastically, urging journalists to marvel at the quality of the facilities. “Look, it is that they are very good furniture, super real! What is amazing? Welcome to my house, ”she said, entering the living room of her character’s house.

The executive producer, Jesús Font, who accompanied her, pointed out that these wide sets allowed them to make uncut shots that had been unthinkable up to now in daily series: “Our record is a stable shot of two and a half minutes, in which the characters go from one point of the set to another. “It is a very careful series, precious on an aesthetic level. I am sure that it will change the perception of the daily series”, added Bosch.

the interpreter of Family doctor admitted that in the past she also had these prejudices towards daily soap operas: “There has always been a distinction between a film and television actor. Those of us on television were more underestimated, but that is changing. I think that with the daily series it will be the same. I myself have realized that it is a very hard job: it is the most difficult thing I have done in my almost 40-year career”. The actress recalled that this format is the one with the most audience, since the series in prime time they are broadcast very late, and he stressed the importance of accompanying people in their homes daily, and making them feel that they are not alone.

Without a social life

In the plot, characters from the elitist world of a sports center, led with an iron fist by Sonia, and club employees, from a less wealthy social class, coexist. Natalia Rodríguez, who plays Sonia’s daughter in the series, explained that her character acts as a link between these two worlds, since she is the manager of her mother’s sports club. She “Tries to show Sonia that she is capable of running the company and doing it well, of living up to it. It seems to me that the series captures a very realistic mother-daughter relationship ”, related Rodríguez, who together with her partner José Sospedra only had three days to prepare for her role, since they were not in the original cast.

Natalia Rodríguez and Lydia Bosch in an image from the series. Pedro Valdezate

The main trio agrees that participating in a daily series does not allow them to have a social life outside of the project. “Life? What life?” Rodríguez joked. “I’ve gotten a lot of gray hair,” Sospedra said. “You live for and for the series,” concluded Bosch, who spoke of how he came to feel tachycardia and nervous tics when he played Sonia, a character whose emotions are often on the edge. “I think my character has laughed once in everything we’ve been filming,” he said. However, they all stressed how grateful they were to have a job. “It gives you peace of mind to have a certain stability, given how unstable our profession is,” argued Sospedra.

revenge is mine is a choral series, in which several genres are mixed: the central element of revenge and the mystery that surrounds it is united with the lighter subplots of the employees of the Los Olivos club. Elena Furiase is Lucía in fiction, a blind and homosexual physiotherapist who works in the massage parlor. The actress wanted to claim the normalization of these issues in current series: “LGBTI people are normal and ordinary. There will be those who do not want to see it, but it is not something that has been invented now in the 21st century. What happens is that we have spent our whole lives covering it up ”.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.