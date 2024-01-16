













Lycoris Recoil would have a sequel in the form of a film









Lycoris Recoil has some big news, but it looks like we'll be waiting a little longer for it to be official. Below are the details of what could be great information for his fans.

The tweet, which was deleted shortly after it was published, said:

“A new Lycoris Recoil animated film is in the works. Please look forward to it! You will surely see something interesting in this.”

If this is true, it would be fantastic news for fans of Lycoris Recoil and for fans of excellent action choreography. Although this is not official confirmation, let's not forget that In February of last year, the official X account (formerly Twitter) of the anime published an announcement confirming that the team was working on a new animation project. and they closed with the phrase: “His story… is not over yet.”

Source: A-1 Pictures

We recommend Magi Madoka Magica will have an impressive collaboration with Lycoris Recoil

What is it about Lycoris Recoil? Where can i see him?

All thirteen episodes of the only season so far can be found on Crunchyroll. Additionally, you can enjoy this anime in the language you prefer, as it is dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, and Portuguese.

And if you haven't seen Lycoris Recoil yet, we highly recommend it.. The series presents us with a world where terrorism has been almost completely annihilated thanks to the efforts of a company that employs young assassins to stop crime before it even occurs. This elite group is known as “Lycoris”.

Our protagonists, Takina and Chisato, will oppose this merciless regime while trying to find their own place in the world. Packed with excellent choreography and exciting action scenes, as well as an exceptional cast of voice actors, Lycoris Recoil It is a true gem of the genre..

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

Fountain:

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)