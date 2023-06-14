













Lycoris Recoil Anime Unveils Collaboration With Sanrio Characters

Currently, the fan fever for a couple of characters from Sanrio: Kuromi and Melody keeps us constantly launching beautiful products full of textures and colors that achieve adorable designs, but it doesn’t stop there, this time, the company will have a collaboration with Lycoris Recoil.

Lycoris Recoil He is not far behind when we talk about beautiful images, his leading duo, Takina Inoue and Chisato Nishikigi, It is brilliant and its animation is beautiful, as are the personalities of the girls.

Taking advantage of the color palette, Sanrio and Lycoris Recoil propose a flirtatious fusion that is quite balanced: Takina with My Melody and Chisato with Kuromi as we can see below.

And in addition to the illustrations they will have an event with special items to be obtained for a limited time in Aichi, Osaka, Miyagi, Hokkaido and Tokyo.

The event will be held on June 24, 2023, but not many details have been revealed.

What we do know is that life-size panels and mini-panels from the Sanrio collaboration and Lycoris Recoil They will be on display for photo shoots. Even some products will open pre-orders on the official page that you can review here.

June will be a month full of tenderness, let’s hope for more Sanrio collaborations with other franchises.

Where can I watch Lycoris Recoil?

Season one is available on Crunchyroll, It has thirteen episodes. It tells the story of a duo of girls who belong to a covert organization determined to save the world.

Where can I see Aggretsuko?

Aggretsuko It is part of the Sanrio franchise, and its five seasons, in addition to its OVAs, are available on the Netflix catalog.

