Lycoris Recoil was one of last season’s highest rated anime series, and to keep striking while the iron is hot, it has been announced that a dedicated stage show is coming to the Tennozu Galaxy Theater from Tokyo from the 7 to the January 15, 2023.

Currently revealed cast members include

Kawauchi Misato how Chisato Nishikigi

how Sakiho Motonishi how Takina Inoue

how Mikako Ishii how Mizuki Nakahara

how Nonoka О̄buchi how Kurumi

how Keigo Kitamura how Mika

how Natsuki Mieda how Kusunoki

how Marina Tanoue how Fuki Harukawa

how Sakura Ayaki how Sakura Otome

how Anna Ijiri how Erika Janome

how Kento Ono how Shinji Yoshimatsu

how Himeka Araya how Himegama

how Rintarō Takeuchi how Robota

how Hiroki Nakada how Majima

Akira Yamazaki will direct the show, while Yō Hosaka will be at screenplay writing.

Produced by the animation studio A-1 Picturesthe series Lycoris Recoil started airing at July 2022 and ended in September 2022, and has a total of 12 episodes. All episodes are available for viewing on the legal streaming platform Crunchyroll (here our review).

