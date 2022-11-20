Lycoris Recoil was one of last season’s highest rated anime series, and to keep striking while the iron is hot, it has been announced that a dedicated stage show is coming to the Tennozu Galaxy Theater from Tokyo from the 7 to the January 15, 2023.
Currently revealed cast members include
- Kawauchi Misato how Chisato Nishikigi
- Sakiho Motonishi how Takina Inoue
- Mikako Ishii how Mizuki Nakahara
- Nonoka О̄buchi how Kurumi
- Keigo Kitamura how Mika
- Natsuki Mieda how Kusunoki
- Marina Tanoue how Fuki Harukawa
- Sakura Ayaki how Sakura Otome
- Anna Ijiri how Erika Janome
- Kento Ono how Shinji Yoshimatsu
- Himeka Araya how Himegama
- Rintarō Takeuchi how Robota
- Hiroki Nakada how Majima
Akira Yamazaki will direct the show, while Yō Hosaka will be at screenplay writing.
Produced by the animation studio A-1 Picturesthe series Lycoris Recoil started airing at July 2022 and ended in September 2022, and has a total of 12 episodes. All episodes are available for viewing on the legal streaming platform Crunchyroll (here our review).
Source: Anime News Network
#Lycoris #Recoil #theatrical #show #announced #Japan
Leave a Reply