Acer has announced a partnership with newly formed women’s esports team LXT Esports. The team, made up of five girls (Seffyra – Effy, aka Daniela Vrabie aged 23; Aranel, aka Sara Lippolis aged 24; Lia, aka Jamalia Duangrai aged 18; Regi, aka Regine Cabael aged 22; Giu, aka Giulia Venuti 20 years), is the first to compete nationally and internationally on Valorant (5v5 tactical shooter developed and produced by Riot Games). Acer in particular will support the girls with the Predator range devices equipped with Intel Core processors, which will enrich the LXT gaming house soon arriving in Milan. Acer’s choice to sponsor an all-female team stems from the desire to continue to support and support women in technology, especially in gaming, where numbers are constantly growing in the Italian scenario. In fact, according to the report on the video game sector recently published by IIDEA (Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association), in 2022 there are over 14.2 million Italians who play video games, and of these women represent 42%, with an average age of at 30.6 years. If on the one hand these numbers are encouraging, on the other, other research conducted on professional gamers highlights that many women, especially among pro players, do not feel represented and considered on a par with men.

“LXT Esports is competition, it is game, but above all a valuable project”, comments Roberto Daverio, President of LXT Esports. “LXT’s mission is in fact to create a true corporate culture of esports, fostering connections and sustainable synergies with the world of companies that want to enter this new space, creating a membership system that brings innovative content related to training, education, inclusion and sustainability. Acer immediately shared our same values ​​and thanks to the support provided for the gaming house, our sports team will be able to compete at the highest levels thanks to the performance of Predator products”. This year the LXT girls compete in Game Changers, the official Valorant tournament, organized by Riot which supports the female gamer community. “Even in Riot we firmly believe that women in gaming need more space to be seen – says Carlo Barone, Brand Manager of Riot Italy. “With Game Changer and the Italian activity connected to it the Minerva Series, we wanted to create a stage dedicated to them, in the hope that it will become the right opportunity for visibility. Riot alone is not enough, continues Barone, we need realities that believe in women’s gaming and companies that want to put the resources into it to give it the right prominence. In this sense, we can only applaud the collaboration of Acer and LXT Esport, in the hope that others will soon want to follow this excellent example”.