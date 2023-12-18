With the assistance of the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, since the beginning of the special military operation, 48 children have been reunited with their Ukrainian relatives living in Ukraine or other countries. The Children's Ombudsman reported this on December 18.

“In total, since the beginning of the SVO, with our direct participation, 48 children from 35 families have been reunited with their relatives living in Ukraine and other countries, not counting the children who rested, by decision of their parents, in health centers of the Republic of Crimea and the Krasnodar Territory,” the statement says. message press service.

Lvova-Belova also noted that there are also the opposite situations, when children live on the territory of Ukraine and want to visit their loved ones in Russia. According to her, support in the reunification process is provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross, the envoy of Pope Francis Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the State Border Committee of Belarus, as well as Qatar.

Earlier, on December 5, the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation announced the return of six Ukrainian children to their homeland. The meeting took place at the Qatari embassy in Moscow – Qatar acted as a mediator in negotiations between Moscow and Kiev on family reunification.

Before this, on November 19, Lvova-Belova said that a teenager from Mariupol, Bogdan Ermokhin, who was found neglected by the Russian military in 2022 and, with his consent, was placed under the care of a Russian family, was reunited with his cousin in Minsk. According to the Ombudsman, consistent interaction with the Ukrainian side was carried out for the safe crossing of borders and the reunification of the teenager’s family.