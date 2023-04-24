LVMH | The luxury giant swells: The value exceeded 500 billion dollars, the first in Europe

Brand house LVMH is Europe’s most valuable company. Since the beginning of the year, the share has already risen in price by 33 percent.

French the market value of the luxury company LVMH crossed the 500 billion dollar mark on Monday. It is the first European company whose share value has risen to half a trillion dollars.

The share price of the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton company was 904.6 euros on Monday. According to the news agency Reuters, LVMH’s share capital is 502 million shares, which means that the market value has risen to a fair 454 billion euros, or about 500.2 billion dollars. The news agency also reports on the matter Bloomberg.

The luxury company’s share was up 0.3 percent on Monday afternoon. Since the beginning of the year, the share has already risen in price by 33 percent.

The reason for LVMH’s stock market success is, among other things, the strengthening of the euro and the acceleration of luxury sales in China, where sales have been boosted by the removal of corona restrictions.

While the company’s market value has increased, the increase in the price of LVMH’s stock has also increased the wealth of the world’s richest man, i.e. by Bernard Arnault computational property. According to Bloomberg’s billionaire list, Arnault’s fortune is already calculated at 212 billion dollars.

In total, the LVMH group includes more than 75 brands, including fashion brands Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Fendi and Givenchy, as well as alcohol brands Moët & Chandon, Hennessy and Belvedere.