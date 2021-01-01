LVMH’s share price has long been convincing with a high outperformance. This culminated in a new all-time high on the last trading day of the year. The long-term trend is clearly and steeply upwards. In the meantime, the courses have run hot, but in the long term the way up seems free. What is still in the papers and which strategy is convincing. From Manfred Ries

Initial situation and signal

A glamorous end of the year! That suggests an equally strong start to the year. The prices of LVMH SE climbed to a new all-time high on Wednesday, the last trading day of the year. The annual performance of the LVMH share is 23 percent. The corona pandemic could only harm this French blue chip for a short time. The positive price movement is now entering the next round and the stock is perfectly prepared for the new year on the stock market.

In the short term, the rising 21-day line at 500 euros (green line) shows up as a buy zone in the context of any setbacks. This moving average strengthens the horizontal price line by 497.55 euros in its capacity as a support – see daily chart. To understand: The 21-day line is a moving average line, which reflects the average prices of the past 21 trading days. The course of the course is shown in a smoothed form. The definition: as long as the 21-day line strives upwards, the short-term upward trend is also considered intact. If the prices of the underlying are also above their rising 21-day line – as is currently the case with the LVMH share – this is a sign of short-term strength and demand on the part of investors.

LVMH is the abbreviation for Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE. The French company is the global leader in the luxury goods industry, with rights to 70 different brands that are sold in more than 4,500 stores worldwide. LVMH is thus benefiting from the recent economic upturn in Asia and from an end to the corona pandemic. The paper is listed in the EuroStoxx 50 index.

The charts in detail



As for the longer-term outlook, a look at the weekly / monthly chart will help. Just looking at the monthly chart can be very interesting. This namely reveals the medium-term trend behavior of an underlying asset, and often over a relatively long period of time. Because with the monthly chart, the approach is based on monthly course data. In the case of candle charts, for example, each candle represents the price behavior of a trading month: Month opening and closing price; Monthly high and low. To be seen in the monthly chart (Chart 3): the 200-day line (blue curve). In the weekly chart it corresponds to the 40-week line; in the monthly chart around the 9-month line. With its increasing course, it basically speaks of an intact, increasing trend behavior in the medium-term view. This moving average is currently 403.18 euros. One LVMH share currently costs more than the average for the past 200 trading days – a sign of high demand. At the same time, this moving average serves as a support for the prices in the event of any major price distortions.

But be careful: The latest upward rally has meanwhile led to an overbought market situation for LVMH shares. This can be seen from the line curve below the monthly chart: an LVMH share currently costs around 26 percent more than the average of its past 200 trading days – in retrospect, a very ambitious figure.

Daily chart

Weekly chart

Monthly chart

Editor’s recommendation

LVMH: An interesting value from France with an international focus. Due to the currently overbought market situation, the LVMH prices could well consolidate in the form of a sideways movement. The percentage distance between the course and the 200-day line would then be reduced back to a healthy level. Nothing would change in the positive mood, however, and prices around 620 euros appear conceivable in the course of the new year. We are talking about a potential price potential of around 20 percent.

Supports and resistances

Chart marks level Upper objective 2 620.00 Top goal 1 515.10 Lower objective 1 437.40 Lower objective 2 396.50

Recommendations based on technical chart signals. In individual cases, deviations from the fundamental assessment are possible.

AUTHOR Manfred Ries from Index Radar-Magazin is a trained banker. After studying economics, he worked for many years in the areas of asset investment and currency trading at major banks. Manfred Ries has been a business journalist for more than 15 years. For Börse Online, he analyzed the markets from a chart perspective as early as 1999. www.index-radar.de

