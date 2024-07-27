Lvmh, Urio Castle to Become a Luxury Hotel

The Urio Castle becomes French. Opus Dei he handed over the castle to the Belmond Grouppart of LVMHThe building, located in Carate Urio on Lake Como, was sold for an estimated sum of between 50 and 100 million euros, according to market sources.

The preliminary contract was signed in November last year and was recently finalized by the two parties, after the Vicar of Opus Dei for Italy and his advisers decided to cease using the “Castello di Urio” as a retreat house, a function it had had since the late 1950s.

This transaction is the latest development in the relationship between LVMH and the Italian luxury real estate market. About a year and a half ago, in December 2022, Bernard Arnaulthead of the Parisian fashion house, had acquired the House of the Atellani in Milan for around 50 million euros, expanding its collection of iconic properties.