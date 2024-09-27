Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/27/2024 – 12:55

French luxury giant LVMH has announced it will invest in Moncler, in a deal that gives it a seat on the Italian fashion company’s board. LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault said the investment reinforces Moncler’s independence, although analysts have long considered Moncler a potential takeover candidate.

Under the deal, LVMH is buying a 10% stake in Double R – an investment vehicle controlled by the holding company of Remo Ruffini, who is also CEO of Moncler. The French company’s participation could increase even further, up to a maximum of 22%. The terms state that in return, Double R will purchase additional Moncler shares, the companies said Thursday night.

As an indirect shareholder of Moncler, LVMH will be able to appoint a member to the Italian company’s board. LVMH will also have the right to appoint two members to Double R’s board, the companies said.

In this way, the agreement between LVMH and Ruffini’s holding gives the French company an indirect stake in Moncler, while reinforcing Ruffini’s position as the Italian company’s largest shareholder and further expanding Bernard Arnaut’s influence in the LVMH industry. fashion. LVMH is one of the largest companies in Europe by market value.

Following the announcement, Moncler shares jumped more than 10% on the Milan Stock Exchange, reversing year-to-date losses and leaving them up 2.6%. The move also reflects the strong performance of luxury stocks this week, driven by promises of economic stimulus from China. LVMH jumped nearly 18% this week, while Kering and Cartier parent Richemont were up about 17% and 18%, respectively. Source: Dow Jones Newswires