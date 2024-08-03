Lviv OVA Head Kozitskyi Rebuked Odessa for Reluctance to Rename Streets

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Maksym Kozitskyi reproached the Odessa authorities for their unwillingness to rename streets. This is reported by RIA News.

According to the agency, Kozitsky criticized Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov and stated that the Security Service of Ukraine should be interested in the mayor’s behavior.

At the same time, the authorities of the Lviv region announced that they were the first in Ukraine to complete the demolition of Soviet monuments and the renaming of streets.

Trukhanov refused to change the names of the city streets, as he believes that renaming nullifies the city. He noted that, based on the logic of “decolonizers”, the city should abandon everything that made it a global brand.