By Natalia Zinets and Mari Saito

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – The mayor of Lviv said another rocket hit the western Ukrainian city on Saturday, not long after two reached its outskirts in what appeared to be the first attacks within the city limits. since the beginning of the war with Russia.

Lviv, about 60 kilometers from the Polish border, has so far been escaping the bombings and clashes that have ravaged some Ukrainian cities closer to Russia since Moscow began its invasion on February 24.

But on Saturday, Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said two rockets had hit the city’s eastern outskirts in mid-afternoon and ordered residents to seek shelter.

Later, Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said another attack had taken place. “Another rocket attack on Lviv,” he said in an online post.

He did not give details of the location. He said the attack had damaged infrastructure but not residential buildings.

The first attacks set fire to an industrial fuel storage facility but did not hit residential areas, Sadoviy said.

Governor Kozytskyy said five people had been injured in the attack, citing preliminary figures.

“Stay in shelters! Don’t go out on the streets!” she warned.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Mari Saito and Silvia Aloisi)

