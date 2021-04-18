Young Ukrainians would prefer to leave the country instead of joining the armed forces in the event of a conflict. Stanislav Bezushko, a journalist from the Lviv edition of Zaxid.net, writes about this.

According to him, “the real state of readiness of the majority of Ukrainians for resistance lies in the phrase“ We must get out of this country ”. Someone will go to defend, but there will be much less of them, ”he said.

Bezushko noted that a few weeks ago, supporters of the legalization of firearms announced their plans to defend Ukraine in the event of a “Russian invasion”, but there are no queues from those willing at the commissariats.

On April 8, the first president of Ukraine, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, Leonid Kravchuk, promised to personally kill people with Russian flags from personal weapons in the event of a renewed military conflict in the southeast of the country. “The weapon has been cleaned and prepared. (…) Although I can’t see well, I shoot well. I will be to the last – bye hands [могут] hold the weapon and will see the enemy for now, ”the politician also said.

He later admitted that he exaggerated a little. At the same time, he added that he does not regret his words, and “perhaps millions think so.”