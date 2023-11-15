Lvhm purchases Urio Castle from Opus Dei

Lvhm he set his sights on the Urio Castle, on Lake Como. And he has already made a deal to take over the manor through the subsidiary Belmond. The company has in fact entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Urio Castle, “a wonderful property dating back to the 16th century overlooking the shores of Lake Como. Completion of the operation is expected by 2024” we read in the group’s note. As Milano Finanza reconstructs, Bernard Arnault’s brand has already done “shopping” among Italian luxury buildings: from the Cipriani in Venice to the Caruso in Ravello, from the Splendido hotel in Portofino to Villa San Michele to Fiesole, in addition to the Orient express trains.

The history of Urio Castle

The Urio Castle has until now been part of the real estate heritage ofOpus Dei after being purchased by the founder of the movement Josè-Maria Escrivar. 180 meters of shoreline are part of the property. The Belmond document adds that “originally, it was a private noble residence, surrounded by incredible Italian gardens embellished with extraordinary sculptures, balustrades and a cobbled staircase leading directly to the lake shore.” It belonged to the counts of Della Porta, Castelbarco and Dupuy until it was acquired at the beginning of the nineteenth century by the Melzi d’Eril and then passed to the ceramics magnate Richard Ginori and finally to Baron Langheim in 1947. Then the transition to Escrivar.

