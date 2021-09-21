Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin named the park in the southern administrative district of the city after the former mayor of the capital, Yuri Luzhkov. About it informs the agency of city news “Moscow” with reference to the press service of the city authorities.

Sobyanin signed a decree following a meeting of the capital’s government presidium. They decided to immortalize the memory of the former mayor in the Gardeners Park, which is located on Andropov Avenue. The place will be called Yuri Luzhkov Park.

Sadovniki is considered one of the largest parks in the southern part of Moscow. The decision to assign a name was made on the basis of an appeal by the Yuri Luzhkov Foundation, a non-profit organization. The authors of the initiative will undertake the improvement of the site.

In June 2021, the Department of Cultural Heritage of the capital commented on the possible assignment of the street to the name of the former mayor Yuri Luzhkov. According to the law, the name can be assigned only ten years after the death of the person whose name they decide to immortalize.