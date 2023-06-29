This Thursday, June 29, “La pampa” opens in Peruvian theaters, the film directed by Dorian Fernández-Morris that has won 11 awards and has been presented at international festivals. This film is also important because it marks the film debut of luz pinedo, a young promise from Pucallpa who gives life to ‘Reina’, who manages to flee from her captors. They had her subjected since she was a child in a sexual exploitation camp, but she receives the help of ‘Susy’ (Mayella Lloclla) and ‘Pedro’ (Fernando Basilio), a fugitive from justice.

In an interview with The Republic, Luz Pinedo assured that she always wanted to be an actress. For this reason, she did not hesitate to participate in the plays that were put on at her school. She said that she was the only one who took her role seriously. She also revealed that she wanted to be a professional volleyball player, but her size didn’t help her. The daughter of an electrical technician and a caretaker from Cuna Más, the young actress is moved by detailing how her casting was for the film that was shot in Pucallpa and the problems that exist in part of the Peruvian jungle.

—How did you find out about the massive casting to be part of “La pampa”?

—Practically, I found out the same day through the WhatsApp states of my friends. I was leaning back in my chair and I’m like, “I have to go.” And since I was with my cousin that day, we both went. She doesn’t like acting, but I was fascinated by it. I went at about 9 in the morning, I had a huge queue of more than 1,800 people. I was number 1,400 and something. I remember that I passed the first filter around 11 at night.

—What did they ask you to do at the casting?

—They gave me a role, with what I had to do, and they also made me improvise. Then they gave us a sheet where they told us whether or not we passed the first filter. When I passed, I was happy and delighted.

-What was the next step?

—In the next filter were Dorian Fernández Moris (the director of “La pampa”), Chichi Fernández Moris (producer) and Paco Bardales (producer); so he had to go through their filter. There they chose 200 people, between boys and girls, between extras and main and secondary characters. But I was already happy that the first filter had passed. It was a great opportunity.

“And how do they choose you?”

—After the 200 people, they chose six girls who had the characteristics of ‘Queen’ (main character). So we competed for a month, it was like a reality show and the one with the characteristics and talent remained, supposedly me (she laughs shyly). I think they were all along the lines of being in my ‘Queen’ persona.

Luz Pinedo proud to star in “La pampa”, which was filmed in Pucallpa. Photos: Sandy Carrion Cruz | The Republic

—Didn’t you feel a little envious of the other participants?

—I didn’t see them as rivals, but as friends, because we always shared and were a bit close. There were no grudges because we knew that when it’s for you, it’s for you.

—And how did they give you the great news?

—I found out about 11 at night, they called me and told me: “Luz, you were the protagonist.” I yelled but didn’t show it on the phone because I’m very shy. Then I yelled loudly at home and woke up my parents who were already sleeping. They are very happy and happy that I was left as the protagonist in a national film. They are very proud of me seeing my photos and the trailer.

Luz Pinedo and her new goals

Do you plan to pursue acting?

—For me, this has always been a dream and, since I started it, I can’t stop. And I can’t miss this opportunity for nothing.

—What has it meant to work with Mayella Lloclla and other renowned actors?

—Mayella is a very professional actress, very cheerful and very outgoing, but when she plays her character, she does it excellent, she has incredible professionalism and I think she is an example to follow. Fernando Bacilio is the same, he is a boss in what he does, he spends his time concentrating on the entire shoot. And from all the actors, little by little, you learn something. I am like a plasticine or a sponge, that I am always molding and absorbing everything.

Luz Pinedo proud to work with Mayella Lloclla

—Which other actors would you like to work with?

—Among my favorite actresses is Silvia Majo, who is an excellent actress and I already fulfilled my dream. I always saw it on television and I loved it. I also love Magdyel Ugaz and Andrés Silva, who is a very professional actor and does it very well.

—What lesson does ‘Reina’ leave in your life?

—Awareness and empathy with these girls who have no voice, these girls who are in that dark and hard place, who cannot see their family, who spend all their time paying for quotas so they can live there. And supposedly when they finish paying to go out, they never go out. Now I am more aware of how much these girls suffer from all the abuse they are experiencing and I cannot say more, because I respect them, I embrace them. While we are here talking, they are suffering there.

Luz Pinedo and her worst experiences

—You have to give life to a young woman who is a victim of human trafficking. Have you ever noticed that a friend or a close person was exploited?

—A year ago, a lady we knew was offered a job in Puerto Maldonado. So she left her 4-month-old daughter with my aunt to take care of her. She left and couldn’t get out of there until now. What is known is that she was taken to La Pampa. She sometimes calls and says that they don’t let her out of it. In addition, in the news there are cases of girls and boys who disappear. There is not only sexual abuse in La Pampa, but also labor abuse. There are children who are kidnapped and taken to illegal mining so they can work there.

Have you been a victim of bullying?

—Yes, it has happened to me many times and not only on networks, but also in real life. I remember that one day I was playing with my friends in the neighborhood where I live until now. My mother never let me go to the corner, but that day I disobeyed her and a man came in a blue motorcycle and told us: “There is a pregnant woman on the other block and we cannot go into her house, we are very big and we need a girl or a boy to enter through the window and open the door, I’ll take them”. And since I had here (points to her head) my mom’s words that I shouldn’t talk to strangers, I ignored her and told my friends not to go. Then the man began to struggle with another girl and she cried, so they all left. She was 9 or 10 years old. She also happened recently with a neighbor of mine, they wanted to take her when she returned from school. She cried and, as they are always alert around my house, they defended her.

—Have you also been harassed on social networks?

“Not just me, but other girls as well. And since there is this taboo that jungle girls are easy, they harass us. It’s practically discrimination. Although the jungle is a very tropical place and we are very charismatic and outgoing, that does not mean that we are offering ourselves. Several people from Lima also wrote to me and spoke obscene things to me.