Light Mery Tristan continues in the thoughts of Colombian sport. The brilliant skater, who marked the international path of her discipline, continues to be the reason for messages and prayers from the different national associations and her referents.

Although more than 48 hours have passed since the news of his murder, the impact has not ceased to permeate. This Monday, his loved ones paid him a heartfelt tribute at the headquarters of the sports center that honors his name in Cali.

And, while the Prosecutor’s Office investigates what happened as an “aggravated femicide”, Giancarlo Valencia, Tristán’s eldest son, decided to share a heartfelt message for his mother.



(Luz Mery Tristán: heartfelt and last goodbye from personal trainer to the great skater)

‘The heart broken into 1,000 pieces’

Skates with which the athlete was world champion.

Through their social networks, Giancarlowho has been living in the United States for several years, decided to share a heartfelt message for his mother.

The eldest of the Valencia Tristán family, who dedicated himself to skating as a child and later was carried away by his love for horses, published an image from more than 20 years ago, in which he is seen sharing a vacation with his brothers and his mother.

(Colombian National Team: millionaire prize for its best participation in the Women’s World Cup).

“I love you very much. You are the best mom in the world, thank you for your teachings, values ​​and principles that you taught me, thank you for giving me a new opportunity to grow the day I came into your arms”Valencia pointed out at the outset.

Then he added: “They were many years together full of love and joy. With tears in my eyes (sic) and a heart broken into 1,000 pieces Today I say goodbye asking God to receive you in heaven“.

“This is a see you soon because I am sure that we will meet again in eternity,” he concluded.

More news

SPORTS