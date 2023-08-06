The Colombian expat skater Light Mery Tristanwho was world champion in 1990, was murdered this Sunday morning in a condominium Cali (southwest), a crime for which his partner was arrested.

Tristán, 60, was shot several times, allegedly by her boyfriend, who shot at the police when they arrived at the scene.

(Mourning: Colombian expat skater Luz Mery Tristán assassinated)(Luz Mery Tristán, the ‘thorn in the shoe’ of Colombian leaders)

Results

Born in Pereira on April 1, 1963, but a month later his parents moved to Cali, the land where he grew up.

A friend playing hockey saw her skating and took her to the League. He there he received her Carlos Zota, his first technician in the Valley. His parents accepted that he train, but they warned him that if he did not perform in his studies he could not continue.

In 1980 she won gold in the 500, 1,500, 3,000, 5,000, and 10,000 meters at the National Figure Skating Championships, the first time women had competed.

In 1981 he went to Belgium World Cupin which he was ranked 20th. Two years later he won gold in the Pan American in Brazil.

to pedal

She was invited to participate in a women’s cycling team led by Efrain Forero Triviño, the ‘Zipa’, to dispute the Tour de France, something that was not traditional in the country.

It was in 1986, a race that was won by Maria Canins, an Italian skier who, at 37, returned as the defending champion of the event. She ended up in box 70.

to the skate again

In 1987, in Bogotaexceeded by 16 seconds the current mark for the 2,000-meter test, and lowered the record in the 500 meters by 59 thousandths of a second.

went to the Indianapolis Pan American Games and he won gold in the 5,000 meters and won bronze with the relay team. And in Bello he was gold in the 5,000 meters.

Before the World of Bello, AntioquiaIn 1990, he beat the record of the Italian MR Falgianni, for the 2,000 meters. Her record was 3 min 07 s 40 s. She and she in the 5,000 meters by points she took, in that championship, the gold medal.

The athlete was born in Pereira, but she is from Cali at heart. Photo: luzmerytristán.com

In Paisa territory he achieved the world title of the 5,000 meter competition by points, the best of his career.

Later, due to the constant fights with the leaders, she spoke with her husband Mario, at that time, and they decided to end his sports career.

(Juan Pablo Montoya exploded: why did the Formula 1 GP crash in Barranquilla?)