Luz Mery Tristán: heartfelt and last goodbye from personal trainer to the great skater

Luz Mery Tristán and her coach.
Instagram of Luz Mery Tristán and Germán Sandoval
Luz Mery Tristán and her coach.
Germán, a great friend of the athlete, says goodbye with pain and affection. This is how the video portrays it.
The murder of Luz Mery Tristánthe first Colombian figure skater to win a gold medal at a World Cup, continues to dismay the national sport.
(Luz Mery Tristán, ‘our light’: heartbreaking message from great friends of the skater).
This Monday, according to his family, the vigil events will take place at the Sports Center he founded in Cali.
Pending the progress of the investigations, and the last goodbye together with your loved onesthe messages of those who shared with Tristán in his last time have echoed.
That of Germán Sandoval, a long-time personal trainer at the Limitless GYM, the skater’s center in La Troja, one of the most heartfelt.
(Mourning: Colombian expat skater Luz Mery Tristán murdered)
Last meaning goodbye to Luz Mery Tristán
Through his social networks, Germán, who has shared Tristán very closely in recent years, sent a brief but heartfelt message.
With a video composed of emotional images of the athlete, Sandoval noted “We will always remember you with great affection and admiration”.
Then, at the end of the message, he shared a mourning ribbon with a broken heart in the center.
“Thank you, boss. Thank you very much, LuzMe…”, Sandoval closed.
