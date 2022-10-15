Luz Gabás poses with the Planeta Award that she received this Saturday night during the gala held in Barcelona. / t. albir / efe

Luz Gabás is the first solo winner of the Million Euro Planet, whose decision was announced this Saturday night during the annual dinner of this award held in Barcelona, ​​and in which there was finally a female double. The Aragonese writer, former teacher and former mayor of PP in Benasque, won the highest paid literary prize in the world thanks to ‘Far from Louisiana’, a novel of love and historical inspiration that brought her the juicy and millionaire heel. The 200,000 euros of the finalist went to Cristina Campos with ‘History of a married woman’, a fiction about the loves and heartbreaks of four women of today.

Gabás and Campos, both house authors, take over from Carmen Mola -Jorge Díaz, Agustín Martínez and Antonio Mercero, stolen from Random House competition- and Paloma Sánchez-Garnica, winners and finalist of the last edition. With two authors of guaranteed success, the artificial controversy raised by those who criticized the awarding of three men who adopted a female name to sign ‘The Beast’, the winning novel of the Mola after having placed tens of thousands of copies of the truculent intrigues of inspector Elena Blanco.

‘Far from Louisiana’ is the fifth novel by Gabás, who presented it under the pseudonym of Ash Leaf and with the provisional title of ‘Río Arriba’. It is an epic about the colonization of Louisiana, the North American state that was under Spanish domination. But it is also a love novel, a genre in which its author has particularly shone.

It is set in the 18th century, when the French colony passed into Spanish hands and “where different ethnic groups and cultures coexist in a difficult balance,” according to the editorial summary. It is «a convulsive time that serves as the setting for a passionate love story between an Indian and a French subject.

Gabás (Monzón, Huesca 1968) grew up between his town, the Benasque valley, Cerler and the island of Fernando Poo, in Equatorial Guinea. When he was a child in the family home in Cerler he had no TV. By the firelight, her father would tell “fascinating” stories about his years as foreman of a cocoa plantation in Guinea, the seed of her first successful novel. Since 2007 she lives in Anciles, near Benasque.

In the municipal library of Monzón he discovered Salgari, Verne and Ramón J. Sender. After the masters of adventure would come Lovecraft and Poe, and the desire to write crystallized in a diary of which only one volume remains. “The others, I burned them,” he says ironically when speaking of those years.

After living for a year in San Luis Obispo (California), she graduated in English Philology, studied in Zaragoza and obtained a position as a university professor. For years she combined teaching with translation, articles, research in literature and linguistics and participation in cultural, theater and film projects.

Gabás entered literature through the front door in 2012, selling more than half a million copies of ‘Palmeras en la nieve’, a novel that touched twenty editions, was translated into a handful of languages ​​and generated a movie, worth the rhyme, with Mario Casas as the protagonist. “I always write thinking that history contains a movie and I see movies in other people’s novels,” the writer repeats. She tried to repeat her success with ‘Regreso a tu piel’, an incursion into 16th century witchcraft, and ‘Like fire in ice’, with which she closed an emotional trilogy about her beloved Pyrenees mountains. ‘El latido de la tierra’ was the fourth and “eclectic” fiction by Gabás, a tribute to the most rural Spain that mixes police plots with the romanticism of the ‘boomer’ generation of the late 60s.

Cristina Campos (Barcelona, ​​1975) also entered the publishing world through the front door with her first novel, ‘Lemon bread with poppy seeds’, published in 2015 and made into a film by Benito Zambrano. Yesterday a gap was made among the nine finalists of the Planet with ‘Stories of married women’, her second novel, which she presented with the pseudonym of Gabriela Hausmann and the provisional title of ‘My wife’s lover’.

It narrates how, after twenty years of marriage, the imaginary lover with whom the protagonist always dreamed becomes a reality. “She and her co-workers cover all issues related to femininity, sisterhood, the power of love and honesty,” says the editorial of a story that “is also a sociological treatise on our changing reality,” according to the spokesman for the jury, Juan Eslava Galán.

With a degree in Humanities, Campos furthered her studies in Heidelberg, where she worked as coordinator of the International Film Festival. For more than a decade she has directed castings for feature films and television series, an activity that she combines with her passion for writing. In her first novel, four other women talked about friendship, feelings and how women experience motherhood as opposed to men.