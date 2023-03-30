After the end of the second season of the series directed by Michelle Alexander in 2022, “Moonlight”, fans are waiting for the premiere of the third part of the production starring André Silva and Mayella Lloclla. However, some followers made a unique request in a publication by the actor who gives life to León regarding the cast of this new season.

In a post on her Instagram account, an Internet user asked that two actors from “Maricucha 2” not be included in the novel’s plot. Is about Ethel Well and christian dominguezwho play Aphrodite and Vicente.

“Please, do not put Ethel and Christian so I can see my favorite novel”commented the follower. Given this, andre silva He replied to the fan’s comment: “Oh, how bad”. However, there are less than two weeks left to find out what the national production will bring.

Fan comments on André Silva's latest Instagram post. Photo: Instagram capture

It should be noted that there are also comments with questions regarding the participation of the Mexican actor Sebastian Lizarde, who will play a villain. Likewise, the fans made requests to the producers, such as the reconciliation between Alma and León, that they save chuby and? Pretty find a new partner.

When does “Luz de Luna 3” come out?

The América TV series arrives this Tuesday, April 11, after the end of the second season in November 2022.

Where to SEE “Luz de Luna 3”?

Like the first and second seasons, “Luz de Luna 3” will air through the signal of america television.