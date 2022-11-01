“Moonlight 2″ is the second season of the Peruvian soap opera that is produced by Michelle Alexander. It tells the love story between Leon (André Silva) and Alma (Vanessa Silva)who due to life circumstances had to end their relationship.

Preview of chapter 114 of “Moonlight 2″

In the preview presented by América TV, it can be seen as “Eus (Nicolas Galindo) will try to escape, but will have no luck because Chubi (Jose Luis Ruiz) he will find him and the young man will try to make an attempt on his life by being inside a van.”

At what time can you see “Luz de Luna 2″?

Like every episode of the second season of “Moonlight” this can be seen at 9.30 pm, Monday to Friday.

On which channel to watch the new chapter of “Luz de Luna 2″?

Like the first installment, “Moonlight 2″ It will reach all Peruvian homes through the screens of América Televisión.

André Silva was the great protagonist of the first chapter of “Luz de Luna 2”. Capture: America TV

How to watch America TV GO LIVE?

To be able to enjoy this telenovela live you can go to https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/ at the time the program starts (9.30 pm). Immediately, the option “Watch TV live and free”, so you must press play so you can watch the TV series.

