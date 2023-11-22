The novel ‘Forgive me’, headed by Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos, will reach its conclusion in the coming days, leaving many followers in uncertainty about a possible second season. However, it is confirmed that this national production will be replaced by ‘Light of hope‘, the new series directed by Michelle Alexander and starring André Silva, marking his return after his collaboration in ‘Luz de Luna’.

Do you want to know more about the release date and plot of this new project from Del Barrio Producciones? In this note we will give you all the details.

What is ‘Light of Hope’ about?

After two months on the screen, the novel ‘Forgive me’ will air its last episodes at the beginning of December. In its place will come ‘Luz de Esperanza’, in which André Silva and Naima Luna, who coincided in ‘Luz de Luna’, will lead this new project. It is important to mention that ‘Luz de Esperanza’ is not a continuation of that series; It is a completely independent story.

The plot follows León (played by Silva), who suffers a car accident with his daughter Luz by his side. The incident separates them, and the father is rescued by local residents, while the girl is kidnapped by a woman, as shown in the promotional trailer.

“Are you ready for a new adventure? Of course yes! Your favorite characters return in a new story that you will love! Join Luz and her daddy, León, in Luz de Esperanza,” producer Del Barrio Producciones shared on her social networks.

When and at what time does ‘Luz de Esperanza’ premiere on América TV?

The new novel ‘Luz de Esperanza’ will hit the screens of América Televisión this Monday, December 11 at 9:40 p.m. m. after ‘There is room at the bottom’.

