You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Luz Cristina Lopez
Luz Cristina Lopez
He will replace the outgoing former minister Astrid Rodríguez.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Luz Cristina López will be the new sports ministerafter the appointment of the president Gustavo Petro, and he will occupy the position he leaves Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez, who left office after submitting his letter of resignation.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luz #Cristina #López #appointed #Minister #Sports
Leave a Reply