Luz Cristina López will be the new sports ministerafter the appointment of the president Gustavo Petro, and he will occupy the position he leaves Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez, who left office after submitting his letter of resignation.

The news was announced by the senator Jota Pe Hernandez through their social networks. Furthermore, the National government The official's resume has already been published.

López is an administrator in sports companies and a lawyer. Her resume also highlights a bachelor's degree in physical education, a master's degree in active pedagogies and human development.

On the other hand, she worked as director of the Olympic Academythe office that studies the country's Olympic issues and was operational director of the Youth Parapan American Games and the Colombian Paralympic Committee.

Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia.

Luz Cristina López describes herself as: “Professional in the sectors of education, sports, administration and law. With 22 years of experience as a teacher in higher education at the undergraduate and graduate levels. With 10 years of experience in Paralympic and Olympic associated sport. With capacity and ability to manage and direct sporting and academic projects and events. High communication skills. With the capacity for teamwork and adaptation to new contexts and a deep interest in continuous learning”

The Conservative Party would have brought Luz Cristina López's resume to President Gustavo Petro.

News in development…